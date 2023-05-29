The mother of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by a group of shooters close to his ancestral village in Punjab on this day last year, was in tears on Monday on reaching the place where he was cremated. His fiancee Amandeep Kaur pledged to never get married.

In the morning, his mother Charan Kaur took part in a special prayer ceremony at Jawahar Ke village of Mansa district, attended by hundreds of the singer’s followers, sympathizers and friends at the place where he was cremated and a memorial statue was raised.

Prayers were held at Jawahar Ke village of Mansa district on Sunday to commemorate the first death anniversary of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by a group of assailants at the village on May 29 last year.

A day before the death anniversary, mother Charan Kaur went down on her knees, bowed and touched the ground where her son was shot dead.

“Till the killers and conspirators of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder get punishment, our fight for justice will continue. His murder is a part of a big conspiracy,” an emotional Charan Kaur told the media.

The singer’s father Balkaur Singh is currently in Britain.

“A real honour to meet Balkaur Singh, father of the late icon Sidhu Moosewala. @SkyNews will be doing a special report on Sidhu death — one year on. It will be airing on Monday 29 May,” tweeted Preet Kaur Gill, the Labour (Co-op) MP for Birmingham.

Mosewala’s fiancee Amandeep Kaur is the daughter of a prominent leader of the Akali Dal. After Moosewala’s death, she swore to never marry. She reportedly moved with Moosewala’s parents in their native village.

In several occasions, Moosewala’s parents launched an attack on the Punjab government, alleging that the masterminds behind his son’s murder are still at large.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Punjab-origin Satinderjit Singh Brar, nicknamed Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of Moosewala and an affiliate of the Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, has been listed among Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives in the country.

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar’s name figured in the ‘Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Program’ in an updated list released on May 2.

He had allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala and has been on the run since then. He belongs to Punjab’s Muktsar.

As per Interpol, Goldy Brar (29) is facing murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms.

Already a Red Corner notice, which allows the arrest of a fugitive, has been issued against him.

Punjab Police have blamed Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the killing of Moosewala.

Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, has been named in the 1,850-page police charge sheet filed in a Mansa court on August 26 last year. It said Moosewala’s killing was carried out in retaliation for the youth Akali leader Middukhera’s murder.

The others who have been named in the charge sheet include jailed gangsters Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Manmohan Mohana, Deepak Tinu, Sandeep Kekda, Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat Fauji, Sachin Bhiwani, Keshav, Kashish, Manpreet Manu and Jagroop Roopa.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban is probing the killing of Moosewala.

Ban has said Bishnoi, the main conspirator, confessed that the execution planning was hatched in August 2021 to avenge the murder of Middukhera.

In December 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that Goldy Brar had been detained by the police in California and that he would “be brought to India”.

Later a purported video of Goldy Brar surfaced in which he claimed that he was not held and nor was he in the US.

20230529-180206