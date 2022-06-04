INDIA

Moosewala’s parents to meet Shah in Chandigarh

NewsWire
0
0

Parents of slain singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday evening.

A day earlier, Moosewala’s father wrote a letter to Shah, demanding a probe into his son’s killing by a central agency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest.

“Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.

The Chief Minister said Moosewala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity.

He said his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight on May 29.

20220604-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Consider this if you have a family history of oral cancer

    Rapid PCR, RT-PCR test rates slashed at Chennai airport

    Pallavi Joshi says there’s no ego clash between her and husband...

    Cracks appear in ten houses in Kolkata’s Bowbazar Street