Parents of slain singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday evening.

A day earlier, Moosewala’s father wrote a letter to Shah, demanding a probe into his son’s killing by a central agency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest.

“Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.

The Chief Minister said Moosewala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity.

He said his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight on May 29.

20220604-112203