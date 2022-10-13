With the two-wheeler industry logging increased sales last month, TVS Motor Company Ltd, the monopoly player in the moped segment, however, saw sales of its TVS XL going down.

As per the numbers released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor closed last month selling 47,613 mopeds in the domestic market, down from 61,664 units sold during September 2021.

Last month, the company produced 42,748 units down from 65,294 units rolled out during September 2021.

The moped exports too went down to 438 units last month from 710 units in September 2021.

For the period April-September 2022, the company sold 227,620 units – down from 232,559 mopeds sold during the corresponding period the previous year.

