INDIA

Moral policing: 4 Bajrang Dal activists arrested in K’taka

NewsWire
Karnataka police have arrested four activists attached to Bajrang Dal in connection with a moral policing case in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

The arrested Hindu activists have been identified as Shibin, Ganesh, Prakash and Chetan. According to police, the accused had barged into a jewellery shop on December 6 and assaulted a youth belonging to another religion.

They claimed that the youth was relationship with a Hindu co-worker and accused him of carrying out ‘love jihad’.

As per police, the incident had taken place in the limits of Kadri police station in Mangaluru city.

It is alleged that the group had dragged the boy around and beaten him in the presence of police personnel who rushed to the spot following the incident.

A complaint was registered in this regard by the boy who was attacked.

Kadri police, which had registered the case and took up the investigation, then arrested the accused.

Further investigation is on.

