Three persons were arrested and a minor detained in connection with a moral policing case reported from Someshwara beach of Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.

The arrested are identified as Yathish, a resident of Bastipadpu in Ullal, Sachin and Suhas, residents of Uchchila. The minor boy was their associate. All of them are activists affiliated with a Hindu organisation, police said.

The accused had attacked three students who had come to the beach with their female friends on Thursday. The victims are students of a Para-Medical College in Mangaluru. The accused observed that the three male students belonged to different religions and followed them.

They waylaid the students and had asked for their names and addresses and assaulted the boys. The victims suffered minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital. The female students shocked by the incident had returned to their native places in Kerala.

The attacked students lodged a complaint with the Ullal police and the police had formed a special team to nab the accused. The incident had taken place on Thursday night.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up at the Someshwara beach and police patrolling has been scaled up in the region.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that he won’t tolerate incidents of moral policing in the state and gave a stern direction for the police to act strictly with such cases.

