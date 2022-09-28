INDIA

Moral policing: Girls at garba venues in Gujarat being cautioned against ‘Love jihad’

NewsWire
0
0

Bajrang Dal (VHP’s sister organisation) activists are visiting garba venues in the city to create awareness among Hindu girls and women against falling

into the trap of ‘Love Jihad’.

VHP-Bajrang Dal spokesman Hitendrasinh Rajput told IANS on Wednesday that some 40 activists visited two garba venue sites on Tuesday and distributed leaflets among girls and women asking them to be careful while speaking to youths and males from other communities or religion.

Rajput said during surprise checking, they had found four youths of minority community at the R K Party plot, of which three succeeded in fleeing, while one was caught and beaten up.

Muslim youths don’t participate in garba with religious ferver but with malafied intention of luring Hindu girls, that is why they are carrying out surprise checks which will continue throughout Navratri across the state, Rajput reasoned.

20220928-124003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Audio clip doing the rounds is fake: Solar scam accused

    It’s time to think of HIV positive patients during Covid

    Govt will take action to bring down accidents by 50 pc...

    Is Kazakhstan hewing a new path in the Central Asian region?