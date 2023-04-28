INDIALIFESTYLE

Moral policing: Woman, two teenage boys thrashed in Assam

NewsWire
0
1

A woman and two minor boys allegedly became victims of moral policing in two different instances in Assam’s Baksa and Nagaon districts on Friday.

A gang of men badly thrashed a woman, a resident of Kajiamati village, on Friday morning in Baksa’s Dumuni Ghat area. The entire incident was recorded on mobile phones and was later circulated on social media. In the video, a group of men could be seen dragging, abusing, and bashing the woman.

The woman was allegedly involved in some ‘improper activities’ in a public spot, therefore she was thrashed by a few men, locals alleged.

However, Rajen Singh, Baksa district Superintendent of Police, said that they are not aware of any such incident as no complaint has been lodged with the police yet.

In another case, two teenage boys were beaten up in a market place in Juria town of Nagaon for allegedly stealing cellphones from a store.

An eyewitness told mediapersons, “A group of men stopped the two youngsters on Friday morning after suspecting that they had stolen cellphones at midnight the day before. The boys were pulled, smacked, and kicked despite their denial of the accusations. Later, the police came to their aid.”

The two boys have been detained, according to Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon district, on charges of cellphone theft.

20230428-224403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Welfare of world possible in supreme glory of Hindu nation: RSS...

    Gurugram moots plan to make southern peripheral road signal free

    Kavin, Aparna Das to play lead in director Ganesh K Babu’s...

    ‘Isn’t NGT for ordinary citizens?’: SC questions tribunal taking up lawmakers’...