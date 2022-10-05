INDIASCI-TECH

Morale of Twitter employees at all-time low with Musk as boss

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk’s intention to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share (or $44 billion) again to avoid a messy trial has hit the morale of employees at Parag Agrawal-led platform, as they aren’t feeling great about what is actually coming at them after months of drama.

Reports on Wednesday mentioned that Twitter workers’ morale is at an all-time low as they have little idea what will become of a company that internally protested against the takeover.

Twitter CEO Agrawal sent an internal email to employees after Musk intended to buy it again.

“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. Our intention is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share,” according to the email seen by Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer.

“I will continue to keep you posted on significant updates, but in the meantime, thank you for your patience as we work through this on the legal side,” the email read.

As usual, the latest twist in the Musk saga landed hardest on Twitter’s employees. Many of them were 45 minutes into a three-hour 2023 planning session, I’m told, when news of Musk’s latest antics hit the timeline. Meeting adjourned, I guess!

In the company’s internal Slack channel, employees were suspicious of Musk’s letter.

“I don’t understand why Elon would need to propose the deal again. The original one still stands. Just write the check, bro,” they said, according to Platformer.

Another employee wrote that they “generally have a low opinion of Musk”.

“Now time to exit the theme park and let the new owner raze it to the ground”, wrote another.

Twitter has seen more than 700 employees quitting in recent months.

Musk and his legal team have realised that the October 17 trial is going to get dirtier, with embarrassing text messages and internal emails being leaked in the public domain as the case progresses.

There is still a long way to go for Musk to finally close the deal.

Twitter had filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Musk accountable to his contractual obligations”.

A new treasure trove of texts exchanged between Musk and Agrawal was recently leaked in the public domain.

In an early April conversation with the Twitter CEO, Musk admitted he does not want to be a boss.

“Treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO,” Agrawal replied.

Agrawal told Musk that he is free to tweet “is Twitter dying?” or anything else about Twitter “but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context”.

20221005-105003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Courts shouldn’t suggest marriage, compromise in rape cases: SC

    SC cites Britney case, nixes guru’s plea for custody of woman

    Mohammad Fazil murder: K’taka police get vital clues

    Discuss pharma industry profits in parliamentary committee: Manish Tewari