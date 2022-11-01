AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Bhupendra Patel has no right to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister after the Morbi bridge collapse.

While addressing a press briefing here, Kejriwal said, “Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption. Prayed for those who lost their lives in the incident. The CM has no moral grounds to continue on the post”.

“This is a case of big corruption and efforts are being made to suppress it. A watch company was given the contract to build the bridge. Maintenance work was given without any tender. Neither the name of the company nor the owner is mentioned in the FIR. The CM has no moral right to continue”, said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

On the ongoing tussle between Delhi government and the L-G over discontinuation of Yoga classes in the city, CM Kejriwal said, “Last December, we had started ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme. We have made excellent health arrangements but we think why should anyone need treatment, people should do Yoga Pranayama daily. For this, 25 people from any locality can call a yoga trainer. In 11 months, 17,000 people were taking advantage of it. From today it is closed”.

Without taking names, he said that from today onwards, he has said that there will be no yoga classes. They have done this intoxicated by power and arrogance. People are very angry about this.

“Today I announce that yoga classes will not stop. Two crore people of Delhi will get this done together. Will ensure that it happens even if I have to pay by begging”, he said.

“I have spoken with the Punjab Chief Minister on this. If we get into power in Gujarat, we will start free Yoga classes in both the states”.

On the allegation of money being paid to jailed minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal said this is an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse.

“Before the Punjab elections, he had brought Kumar Vishwas, now Gujarat is in such a bad condition that PM Modi needs a thug like Sukesh Chandrasekaran locked up in Tihar. This is an attempt to divert attention from Morbi”, he stated.

