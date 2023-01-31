INDIA

Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva MD & prime accused surrenders before court

The MD of Oreva Group and the prime accused in the Morbi bridge collapse that left at least 132 persons dead in October last year, Jaysukh Patel, surrendered before the judicial magistrate’s court here on Tuesday.

Patel surrendered a day before his anticipatory bail application was due for hearing on Wednesday.

According to court sources, on Tuesday afternoon, Patel walked into the courtroom and surrendered before the judicial magistrate.

On January 27, the investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, P.A. Zala, had filed a charge-sheet in the suspension bridge collapse case of October 30, 2022, in which 132 persons were killed.

In the charge-sheet, Jaysukh Patel was named as the prime accused who was absconding. The main allegation against Patel is that though he had to repair and re-open the bridge for public after one year, to make a quick money, he opened the bridge without a fitness certificate within six months.

Though corrosion was found on one of the main cables of the suspension bridge, he did not replace it. This bridge required expert engineers, but he simply got it repaired with ordinary fabricators, putting the lives of visitors at risk.

