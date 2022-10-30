INDIA

Morbi bridge tragedy: Ahmedabad resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by youth

NewsWire
0
0

A family from Ahmedabad had visited the suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday afternoon when few youth were shaking the bridge due to which the former feared that it would damage the bridge so they alerted the security guard on duty but his response was lukewarm.

Vijay Goswami, a resident of Ahmedabad, had gone to Morbi town to visit a relative residing in Morbi town, after learning that the suspension bridge is reopened for the public. Therefore, the family decided to visit the bridge.

Goswami told the media that he and his family visited the hanging bridge around 3 p.m., when there would be nearly 150 to 200 visitors on the bridge. While they were returning on the bridge, few youth were shaking the bridge because of which elders and children were facing difficulty on walking and had to stand holding support and were not able to walk.

When Vijay and his family climbed the bridge, they drew the attention of the security guard on duty and asked to stop the youth shaking the bridge or it will damage, but the security guard’s response was discouraging.

The Goswami family left the city around 4 p.m. and returned to Ahmedabad and late evening they learned about the bridge collapse.

According to a local newspaper report, the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 and in the first four days 10,000 visitors had visited the bridge.

20221031-021807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Central govt freezes bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity

    Nitish Kumar was also involved in fodder scam, alleges RJD vice...

    B’luru: Woman dies in pothole related accident; CM seeks report

    Auto industry expects smooth ride, but Omicron could be a speed...