Morbi bridge tragedy: Guj govt sets up 5-member probe panel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday set up a five member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IAS officer, to inquire into the suspension bridge collapse in the Morbi town, that left at least 77 dead.

The SIT will be headed by Commissioner of Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal, and the other members are Secretary, Roads and Building Department, Sandeep Vasava, Inspector General of Police Subhash Trivedi, and two engineers specialised in structural and quality control.

The state government has deployed four NDRF teams, as well as defence personnel in search and rescue operations, and even summoned swimmers and divers from surrounding districts.

According to locals, the bridge contractor was charging Rs 12 and 17 from visitors.

Local resident Ramesh Jilariya told the local media, that he, resided on the river bank, and “the moment I came to know that the bridge has collapsed, I, along with my friends, rushed to the river and rescued people hanging on the rope and fished out 15 dead bodies from the river”.

Locals have rescued a 4-5-year-old boy, who along with seven to eight members of his family, were on the bridge when it collapsed, but his parents, brother, cousins and uncle were missing.

20221030-230803

