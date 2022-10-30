INDIA

Morbi bridge tragedy: Two of family dead, four missing, only one rescued

Many families of Gujarat’s Morbi town and their guests were on the suspension bridge over the Machhu river when it collapsed on Sunday evening. One such family is of Arifsha Shamdar, and of its seven members, one has survived, two are dead and four are still missing.

His friend Mohan Madakiya told the local media that Arifsha’s wife, and son died, while his daughter, sister, sister’s daughter, and another niece are still missing, and his sister-in-law was rescued with multiple fractures.

Arifsha was in deep shock when he saw the bodies of his wife and son and all are praying that the missing people have survived somehow, Madakiya said.

