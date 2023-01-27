The Gujarat police on Friday submitted a 1,262-page charge sheet in the Morbi bridge collapse case and named Oreva Group director Jaysukh Patel as prime accused.

Rajkot range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav told media that the charge sheet is filed against 10 accused, of which nine are arrested while the director is absconding.

Officer said managers Deepak Parekh, Dinesh Dave, three security guards, two ticket clerks and as many private contract workers have been arrested and are in judicial custody.

Patel has moved anticipatory bail application.

Major allegation against Oreva group is that without proper fitness certificate whether the suspension bridge is fit for public or not, the company opened it for visitors.

Nagarpalika said: “We have not issued any fitness certificate to the company, and it has also not informed us that it is opening the suspension bridge for visitors.”

20230127-124802