Several Indian sportspersons, from England-bound cricketers to Indian athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics, took their Covid-19 vaccination shots on Wednesday as they prepared for major international assignments in the coming months.

Six-time boxing world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist, MC Marykom, and compatriot Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) took their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines along with four members of the coaching and support staff, according to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Marykom and Borgohain became the latest athletes to take vaccine shots against the dreaded virus a day after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Dinesh Karthik and India pace bowler Japrit Bumrah posted pictures of them on Twitter getting vaccinated.

The Mumbai Indians bowler also posted a message saying, “Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone”.

On Monday (May 10), India captain Virat Kohli, pace bowler Ishant Sharma and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara had received their first dose of the vaccine.

“Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest,” Ishant had tweeted after taking the shot.

The India cricket team will receive its second dose in England, as the squad will soon fly to London for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England.

Among the other England-bound cricketers who have taken the first vaccine dose are pace bowler Umesh Yadav and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. India limited-overs team opener Shikhar Dhawan also got the first dose.

