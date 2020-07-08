More beds, ambulances for Covid-hit in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) With coronavirus cases spiking, the Karnataka government is adding more beds in Covid Care Centres (CCC) and hospitals in this tech city for treating the infected, said state Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday.

“A mega Covid Care Centre (CCC) is being set up with about 10,000 beds at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in the city’s northwest suburb to shelter asymptomatic patients,” Sudhakar told reporters after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held an emergent meeting with a few cabinet ministers and officials at his residence here.

The city civic body (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) is also adding 100 more ambulances to rush patients with virus symptoms to CCCs or state-run or private hospitals across the city for admission and treatment.

“The Chief Minister will visit the mega CCC at BIEC on Thursday for a spot assessment of the facilities being set up for Covid-19 patients care,” said Sudhakar.

“About 2,000 beds have already been arranged at the BIEC CCC and the remaining 8,000 will be added soon. About 100 more ambulances will soon join the 400-strong fleet of the city civic body,” asserted Sudhakar.

“Doctors and medical staff will be deployed at the mega CCC for admitting Covid-19 patients from Thursday. Food and security are also being arranged for the patients,” reiterated Sudhakar.

The Covid-19 war room will display in real time availability of beds, ambulances, doctors, medical staff, drugs, personal protection equipment (PPE) and other requirements on an electronic dashboard for quick response by the civic body.

“Even asymptomatic patients are calling for ambulance to ferry them to the care centres though they can be shifted in any other vehicle. Ambulances are needed for patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms and pregnant women,” said Sudhakar.

The city reported 800 positive cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 11,361, including 9,395 active cases after 1,810 people were discharged so far, while 155 died of the infection since March 9.

With a record 1,498 fresh cases across the state in a single day, the state’s tally rose to 26,815, including 15,297 active, after 11,098 were discharged.

–IANS

fb/rs/bg