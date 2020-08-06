More beds than patients in Bengaluru Covid Care Centres

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) There are more beds than asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid patients in Bengaluru Covid Care Centres, said a Minister on Thursday.

“There are 4,276 beds across 11 CCCs in Bengaluru. As of today morning (Thursday), 936 of them or 28 per cent are vacant,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, 306 more beds are due to be vacated on Thursday as that many patients have been scheduled to get discharged.

According to Sudhakar, Covid recoveries spiked in the past one week, leading to the freeing up of beds.

In the past seven days, more than 17,089 patients have been discharged in Bengaluru.

Despites the recoveries, Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic with 64,881 infections, out of which 32,757 are still active. Eom/125 words

