More cash recovered from Telangana official caught with Rs 1.1 cr bribe

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Saturday seized Rs 36 lakh more cash and half kg gold from a government official, who was caught red-handed on Friday while taking Rs 1.1 crore bribe.

The ACB sleuths conducted raids for the second day to recover Rs 8 lakh from the car and Rs 28 lakh cash from the residence of the nabbed official apart from half kg gold, locker key and documents of immovable property.

The ACB officials had on Friday caught Erva Balraju Nagaraj, the Tahsildar of Keesara in Medchal Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad.

The tahsildar was caught while accepting bribe from real-estate dealer Chowla Srinath Yadav of Sri Satya Developers.

The investigations revealed that the tahsildar had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Chowla Srinath to clear the issue pertaining to 19 acre of land in Rampally Dayara village of Keesara mandal.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Nagaraju, Srinath, another real estate dealer K. Anji Reddy and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sai Raj.

All the four were arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases, which sent them to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the case took a political twist with the seizure of some documents from one of the accused by the ACB. The documents allegedly pertain to the MPLAD funds of a MP.

The documents were reportedly found with Anji Reddy, believed to be a close follower of the MP.

ACB officials said they were investigating the bribe case from all angles.

