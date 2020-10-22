Canindia News

More CCTVs being installed along Hwys 410 and 403 to deter aggressive driving, gun and gang violence

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The Ontario government has pledged $410,000 in surveillance technology to help Peel Regional Police deter aggressive driving and gun and gang violence along two of Canada’s busiest highways.

By strengthening the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system along Highways 410 and 403 police officers will be able to swiftly identify and stop dangerous driving and other criminal activity and improve public safety, officials said. 

“Speeding, street racing and stunt driving are criminal activities that undermine communities and put innocent lives at risk,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “With this investment, Peel Regional Police will be better equipped to keep roads and communities safe by tracking and apprehending offenders who recklessly endanger law-abiding motorists and their families.”

According to Peel Regional Police Service, many of the aggressive driving incidents occurring within their jurisdiction have been linked to gun and gang-related violence and organized crime activities.

“Tragically, this year alone in our community, 36 lives have been lost as a result of traffic fatalities. The primary cause of these incidents is aggressive and impaired driving. This is an unacceptable risk to our community which has rippling effects on our collective safety and well-being,” said Peel Regional Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah. “Peel Region has also experienced gun and gang violence on our roadways resulting in multiple homicides some of which have involved unintended victims. This investment will deter this reckless behaviour and allow us to respond appropriately and effectively to the activities that put lives at risk.”

“Ontario has some of the toughest penalties in North America when it comes to street racing and stunt driving and our message is simple: we have zero tolerance for these reckless behaviours,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to catch and deter those who drive dangerously. And this investment in CCTV will go a long way towards making our roads safer.”

