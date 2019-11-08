More discussions with NCP on support to Sena: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) After the indecisive meeting of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders, including those from Maharashtra, on supporting the Shiv Sena in forming the state government, the Congress on Monday decided that it will send two leaders to Mumbai to talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Former Maharashtra Congress President Manikrao Thakre said: “It has been decided that two leaders will be sent for discussions with Pawar saheb… state (Congress) leaders will also be there. The next step will be taken after the discussion.”

He also said that no letter of support has been given by the Congress to the Sena.

Meanwhile, the party’s MLAs will go back to Jaipur as Congress state in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge said that “there will be a meeting tomorrow”.

Earlier, the Congress on Monday kept on the suspense on extending support to the Shiv Sena.

After marathon meetings during the day, the Congress issued a statement saying it will hold “further discussions” with its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was all inclined to support the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

