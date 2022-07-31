Assam Rifles troopers have seized foreign cigarettes, valued at Rs 3.25 crore, in Mizoram, within 24 hours after the seizure of foreign cigarettes, valued at Rs 1.04 crore, being smuggled from Myanmar, officials said on Sunday.

Assam Rifles sleuths, accompanied by the Custom officials, seized foreign cigarettes contained in cartons from an abandoned house at Champhai district’s Tlangsam in Mizoram, on Saturday night.

One person was arrested in connection with the seizure of the smuggled foreign tobacco products. The seized items were handed over to the Custom’s Preventive wing.

The cigarettes, which were valued at Rs 1.04 crore, were seized by the Assam Rifles personnel at Champhai district’s Dungtlang on Friday night.

Various illicit drugs, especially heroin, highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, also commonly known as ‘Yaba’, poppy seeds, opium, ganja (marijuana), morphine, bottles of cough syrup, various other contraband like gold, and arms and ammunition are also often smuggled from Myanmar, which shares an unfenced border with four northeastern states: Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

