President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country.

Speaking at the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh, she said Kalpana Chawla, alumna of PEC’s Aeronautical Engineering Department, became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin who created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science.

She was happy to note that the Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology is established in PEC.

The President said she was happy to note that PEC has provided many luminaries to the country in the fields of technology, industry, civil services, education and research, which include former Chairman of ISRO and father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India, Prof Satish Dhawan; eminent educationist and founder-Director of IIT, Delhi, Prof R.N. Dogra; an expert in Missiles Technology and Strategic Systems, Dr Satish Kumar.

Addressing the graduating students, the President said as they are entering in a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities, she has no doubt that they are capable of converting opportunities into success and possibilities into certainties.

She advised them to never forget their duties towards the motherland, whatever they choose to become in their life.

She said they are the builders of India of tomorrow. It is expected from them that they will use the knowledge acquired in this prestigious institution in the service of humanity too. She urged them to keep Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘Sarvodaya’ in their individual priorities. She said it is the moral duty of every citizen, especially the youth, to put into practice the valuesof the aFather of the Nation’.

Just before the convocation ceremony of PEC, the President inaugurated the newly constructed building of UT Chandigarh Secretariat.

The President said established in Lahore in 1921, PEC has emerged as a leading institute for research and contributed to the global technological change.

It is a premier institute of the country as well as a harbinger of technical education in this region. The National Education Policy — 2020 states that a good educational institution is one in which every student is welcomed and cared for and where an inspiring environment with good infrastructure and appropriate resources exists.

She was happy to note that PEC has all these qualities. She expressed confidence that this college will continue to strive towards excellence.

A day earlier, President Murmu witnessed a spectacular fly-past and air display over the Sukhna Lake as part of the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force.

This was the President’s maiden visit to Chandigarh since she assumed office in July.

