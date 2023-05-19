GO train service is being increased between Union Station and Niagara Falls, with more express service between Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto.

“The expansion of GO train service between downtown Toronto and Niagara Falls will not only shorten travel times for everyday commuters but will also help promote tourism and economic growth for the entire Niagara region,” said Premier Doug Ford.

Starting May 20, weekday service to Niagara Falls will increase by two daily roundtrips and weekend service will increase by one daily roundtrip, for a total of 21 roundtrips per week. As part of these enhancements, GO trains will also resume service to St. Catharines VIA station. The province is also adding four additional weekday peak express trips in each direction on the Lakeshore West line, offering more travel options between Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto.

An economic driver for the province, Niagara’s tourism industry supports close to 23,000 jobs in the region. Weekend GO train service will have special seasonal bike coaches, providing passengers with the opportunity to bring along bicycles to explore the 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor.

“As we approach peak travel season, we want to encourage even more people to experience the fun and beauty found in Niagara Falls,” said Tourism Minister Neil Lumsden.

GO riders now have the option to tap their debit and credit cards on Presto devices. Train riders can also access the GO Wi-Fi Plus service free of charge to stay connected while travelling.

In August 2022, Premier Ford announced the return of year-round weekend GO rail service to Niagara, with two round trips each day.