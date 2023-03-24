BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

More inspections, sample analysis will have significant effect on food grains quality: Parl Panel

A Parliamentary panel has desired the Food and Public Distribution Department to expedite the process of revival of posts and new recruitments to raise the number of inspection and sample analysis to ensure delivery of good quality foodgrains to the ultimate beneficiaries.

“The Committee, while reiterating their original recommendation, desire the Department to expedite the process of revival of posts and new recruitments to raise the number of inspection and sample analysis thereby ensuring delivery of good quality foodgrains to ultimate beneficiaries and preventing storage losses of foodgrains,” said a Action Taken report by the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Earlier, in their original report, it had observed that the number of inspection and sample analysis should be increased to ensure good quality of foodgrains to beneficiaries and to prevent storage losses.

“The Department in their Action Taken Reply has stated that increasing the frequency of inspections visits and sample analysis is subjected to availability of adequate staff. To achieve this, the Division is in the process of revival of posts, promotion and new recruitment on priority basis. The Department has also informed that they have already formulated a SOP for storage loss/gain for stored goods. The Committee feel that raising the number of inspections and sample analysis will have a significant effect on the quality of food grains,” said the report.

As per the report, the Ministry in its action taken reply has said: “The Storage & Research Division, D/o Food and Public Distribution has a mandate to ensure good quality foodgrains provided to the beneficiaries through various social security programmes.

“In pursuance to this, officer/official of QCC of S&R Division conducts inspection of various Food Storage Depots (FSDs) of FCI/state agencies, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), State Warehousing Corporations (SWC), Rice Mills (RMs) Fair Price Shops (FPS), Rail Heads & Truck Heads, etc. Prior to 2018, the inspections of FPS were conducted only after receipt of any references/complaints. Presently, the FPS inspections were included under targeted activities during 2020.”

