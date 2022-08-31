INDIA

More J&K Congress leaders resign to join Azad

Over a dozen senior Congress leaders and party workers in Jammu and Kashmir resigned on Wednesday to support Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Leading the group, former J&K Congress president and minister, Peerzada Sayeed said that he was feeling sad to leave the party with which he was associated for more than 35 years.

“The party has shrunken due to the wrong policies of the Congress high command. We have decided to join Azad sahib to strengthen democracy in J&K and to help the people who have suffered a lot,” Sayeed said.

Prominent among those who resigned are Muhammad Muzaffar Parray, a former legislative and Vice President of J&K Congress; and Haji Abdul Gani Khan, the Congress district president Srinagar.

