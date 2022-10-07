WORLD

More migrants dropped off near Kamala Harris’s residence

NewsWire
0
0

More migrants were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. amid an ongoing feud over migrants being sent from the country’s southern border states to cities in the northeast.

Video clips on social media showed dozens of migrants getting off a bus near the US Naval Observatory on early Thursday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Many of the migrants reportedly came from Venezuela.

They were said to have been greeted by aid groups and transported in smaller buses to nearby accommodations.

Also on Thursday, two buses carrying migrants also from the southern border arrived in New York City.

Last month, two buses of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott were dropped off near the US Naval Observatory after being picked up in Eagle Pass.

A Republican, Abbott previously accused President Joe Biden and his deputy, Harris, of “ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border”.

Also in September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another Republican, sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made a similar move and bused thousands of migrants to states and cities run by Democrats over the past few months.

Democrats have criticized Abbott and other Republican Governors over the relocation of migrants, saying that they are “playing politics with human beings, using them as props”.

In response, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had requested National Guard members be deployed to the city to assist with the arrival of migrants.

Bowser also declared a public emergency and created a new office to provide services for migrants being bused from border states such as Texas.

US federal agents have made about 1.82 million arrests at the country’s southern border so far this fiscal year, according to figures released by the Customs and Border Protection last month.

20221007-110401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi targets in Sanaa

    Nepal Police raid call centres operated by Chinese nationals

    Dubbed ‘Putin’s chef’ in the West, Yevgeny Prigozhin takes credit for...

    OPEC+ to cut oil output by 2 mn bpd from November