Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has forecasted rain and thundershower with isolated heavy falls in parts of the South Asian country over the next few days that may trigger landslides in its northern areas.

The department informed in its weather forecast report that weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department on Sunday said that rain and thundershower with isolated heavy falls may occur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the country’s northern Gilgit Baltistan region and parts of its eastern Punjab province till Tuesday, adding that similar rainfall is expected in parts of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as well on Sunday and Monday.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains and subsequent floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,290 along with 12,588 injured, according to the latest statistics released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA added that 633,091 flood-affected people were currently living in camps. The new spell of rainfall may result in more problems for the flood victims.

