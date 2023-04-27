INDIA

‘More on human emotion…’: Delhi court allows conman Chandrashekhar to buy cake for wife’s b’day

A court here on Thursday allowed alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in the Mandoli jail here for fraud and a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, to purchase a cake from the prison bakery for his wife’s birthday.

Chandrashekhar’s wife Leena Paulose, who is also the same jail on the same charges, is to get the cake on Friday, according to the court’s order given to the jail Superintendent.

Noting that Chandrashekhar’s prayer appeared to be “more on human emotion than any legal aspect”, Special Judge Shailender Malik said: “Be that as it may, the UTP (undertrial prisoner) needs to be given the confidence to be emotionally connected and attached with his family members/relatives.

“Therefore, I find no bar, more specifically when the concerned UTP Sukesh Chandrashekhar is seeking to purchase cake/pastry from the bakery of Mandoli jail itself out of his prisoner funds and it is not that some article is being taken out of jail to be given to any of the UTP.”

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh opposed the plea arguing that Chandrashekhar should have approached the jail authorities first for permission and only brought it up in court if they had refused to allow it.

Chandrashekhar, who was present via video conference, said that he had made the request to the jail administration but it had not been granted, and he had thus brought it before the court.

