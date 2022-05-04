INDIA

More online service delivery increases popular happiness index: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday drew a linkage between providing online public utility services and the happiness index.

“Through this, around 15 lakh people have benefitted. We need to increase the happiness index of people,” Sawant said, while commenting on his government’s efforts towards bringing 121 government services available on online platforms.

He was speaking at the launch of online bill payment services for water connections in Panaji.

He also directed government departments to provide maximum service online to ease public governance.

“We need to eradicate the pattern of standing in queues to pay the bills or avail any document. For this, we need to bring maximum services on an online board, which we are doing,” the Chief Minister said.

Sawant also said that potable water up to 16,000 litres would be given free to the consumers.

“This scheme is not discontinued. Around 1.30 lakh consumers have been benefitted by this scheme. People will get water for free,” he said.

