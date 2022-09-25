HEALTH

More people suffer from high BP than expected: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Millions may be suffering from high blood pressure without knowing it because their levels only spike at night, suggests a new study.

An Oxford University study found one in eight people aged 40 to 75 had hypertension in the evening that would be missed by a daytime GP appointment, reports the Daily Mail.

Having high blood pressure raises a person’s risk of heart attacks, strokes and even death — especially if it is left untreated.

Healthy people usually see their blood pressure drop at night as the body winds down and prepares to sleep. But researchers found the opposite happens in 15 per cent of people, according to the story.

The study, published in the British Journal of General Practice, involved around 21,000 patients from 28 GP practices and four hospitals in the Oxford area.

The National Health Service (NHS) watchdog NICE recommends that GPs diagnose patients based on daytime blood pressure levels only.

But the team at Oxford says ambulatory monitoring — when a cuff is worn over a 24-hour period — should be used more often.

20220925-190601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nigeria confirms 3 more Omicron cases

    Report on three infants’ deaths after vaccination submitted to K’taka CM

    Iran reports 3,503 new Covid-19 cases, 6,245,346 in total

    Global Covid-19 cases on rise again despite reduced testing: WHO