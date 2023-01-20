INDIA

More rains likely after today’s downpour in Chennai

People of Chennai were in for a surprise on Friday as skies opened up suddenly and heavy rains followed.

Rains were experienced at Tondiarpet, Thiruvattiyur, Arumbakkam, Egmore, and Choolai in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rains to continue in Chennai and surrounding areas. However, the weather department has also predicted rains for the next two days in the south coastal, delta, and in adjoining districts of Chennai.

The RMC has also said that easterlies and northeasterly prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

Notably, there was a fall in minimum temperature in Chennai for the past couple of days. With the sudden showers, the temperature has further dipped.

There is a possibility of haze or mist in one or more places in the interior of Tamil Nadu and minimum temperature to fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the coming days.

