More senior Portuguese officials resign over scandal concerning flag carrier

Portuguese Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Pedro Nuno Santos presented his resignation to Prime Minister Antonio Costa, after a secretary of state resigned for receiving hefty dismissal pay from flag carrier, TAP.

Secretary of State for the Treasury, Alexandra Reis, accepted 500,000 euros ($530,000) from TAP for her dismissal but continued to work for the overnment, which provoked strong criticism as the airline is experiencing various financial problems and repeated strikes due to salary cuts, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pedro Nuno Santos said in a statement that he is stepping down from office to “assume political responsibility in the face of the public perception and collective sentiment generated around this case”.

Costa confirmed that he had already accepted the resignation, expressing “public gratitude for the dedication and commitment” of Pedro Nuno Santos in “carrying out governmental functions over these seven years”.

In addition, the secretary of state for infrastructure, Hugo Mendes, also resigned.

