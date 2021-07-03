The Sri Lankan government received a new batch of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, while the Pfizer vaccine would arrive next week as a mass vaccination program was ongoing in the country.

The consignment was arrived on Friday.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said that the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka early Friday and were handed to the Health Ministry before it was transported by refrigerated trucks to the Central Vaccine Storage in Colombo.

In total, nearly 2.5 million people in Sri Lanka have received their first doses of vaccines of Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Jayasumana said that Sri Lanka will for the first time receive a batch of Pfizer vaccines which will arrive on Monday.

According to health officials, these doses may be administered as the second dose for those who received the AstraZeneca as the first jabs.

Over 150,000 Sri Lankans have tested positive for the virus since April, while the country’s overall patient count reached 257,225 on Wednesday.

–IANS

int/rs