Halton police arrested two Brampton men in an auto theft investigation in Milton and recovered nine more stolen vehicles from a chop shop where they had previous rescued 12 in March.

Police say on June 26, investigators tracked a stolen Lexus to an address in the area of Trafalgar Road and Lower Base Line West in Milton as a result of a tracking device being installed on the vehicle. The Lexus had been reported stolen from Toronto on June 24.

A Criminal Code search warrant was executed at the address and nine stolen vehicles were recovered. The vehicles were located in various states of disassembly. It is believed once disassembled, the vehicles were intended to be shipped abroad.

Members of the Task Force had previously executed a search warrant at the same location on March 10 and recovered twelve stolen vehicles at that time .

Investigators were able to link the suspects from the March 10 investigation with this recent recovery.

On June 28, Amar Masood Khan (54) and Haider Khan (24) both of Brampton were arrested and have been released on an Undertaking.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.