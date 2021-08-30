The province announced today that it will be opening up additional temporary road test centres in Burlington, Markham, and East Gwillimbury.

Starting Tuesday, September 7, DriveTest will offer class G2 and G road tests seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., at temporary locations at Burlington GO Station and Mount Joy GO Station in Markham. And, on Monday, September 20, a temporary road test centre will be opened at East Gwillimbury GO Station which will also run seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, four more temporary road test centres will be opened in the coming weeks to serve Mississauga, southwestern Ontario, Niagara Region and the Ottawa area. More information on locations and hours will be available in the near future. These sites are in addition to the temporary road test centres that opened in August 2021.

Transport minister Caroline Mulroney said, “We’re getting Ontario back on track with our aggressive plan to open additional temporary centres, hire additional temporary driver examiners, and offer road tests with extended weekday operating hours for passenger road testing, including weekends.”

To book a road test, visit DriveTest.ca. Customers will be required to wear face masks inside centres and during road tests, sanitize their hands, complete the Patron/customer screening developed by the province and share their “passed” results prior to the road test or admittance to the centre.

Road test applicants may be required to provide a contact phone number should contact tracing be required. Applicants may be required to keep vehicle windows open to ensure proper airflow.

All DriveTest staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment when serving customers, and driver examiners will also be equipped with face shields, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.

For inside services and road testing for other licence classes, customers will need to visit a permanent DriveTest location.