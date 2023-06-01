LIFESTYLEWORLD

More than 1.2 mn people displaced by fighting in Sudan: UN

In the six weeks since the Sudan conflict broke out, more than 1.2 million people were displaced from their homes, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) based its tally on preliminary reports from field teams, while additional displaced are likely to emerge as humanitarian access improves, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Meanwhile, we and our partners continue to deliver aid wherever and whenever we can,” OCHA said.

“The World Food Programme (WFP) has started distributions in Khartoum state, reaching some 15,000 people trapped in Omdurman with emergency food.”

Across Sudan, WFP reached more than 7,82,000 people with food and nutrition support over the past four weeks, the humanitarian office said.

The agency also provides emergency telecommunications services to all UN agencies and the wider humanitarian community in Sudan, where basic connectivity remains challenging.

The UN Population Fund supplies life-saving medicines and reproductive health supplies to the maternity hospital in Wad Medani in Al-Jazirah state, OCHA said.

Medical teams at the hospital also provide reproductive health services to women and girls who have fled from the capital, Khartoum.

20230601-064006

