HEALTHWORLD

More than 1 in 10 Australians have experienced long Covid: Study

NewsWire
0
0

More than one in 10 Australians have suffered from long Covid-19 symptoms, a study has found.

The study, which was conducted by Australian National University (ANU) researchers, found nearly one third of adults in the country who have had Covid-19 had symptoms that lasted longer than four weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

Approximately 5 percent of adults have suffered from Covid-19 symptoms for three months or more after initially testing positive.

The number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in Australia, which has a population of about 25 million, has surpassed 10 million.

The study found that while it’s now likely nearly half of all Australian adults have had Covid-19, it hasn’t spread equally across the population.

Females, young adults and those living in middle-income households were the most likely to contract the virus.

“This is a snapshot of how Australians have experienced Covid-19 since early 2020,” Nicholas Biddle, lead author of the research, said in a statement.

“89.5 per cent of adults surveyed who’ve had Covid-19 reported having symptoms. Those who experienced symptoms of some kind were hit with around 10 different symptoms on average, with the most common being tiredness.”

According to the study, around a quarter of Australians with symptoms experienced 13 or more, while another quarter experienced seven or less.

A runny nose or sneezing, sore throat, cough and headache were also common, experienced by around three-quarters of those with symptoms.

It found people who reported multiple symptoms were more likely to experience a drop in their mental wellbeing.

“On the other hand, people who had short experiences with Covid-19 or few symptoms generally didn’t experience a decline in wellbeing compared to those who had not had Covid-19,” Biddle said.

20221013-132406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid: WHO recommends antibody treatment for some patients

    Humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid

    Kerala to order 1 crore doses of vaccine

    Covid-19: Growing evidence supports Wuhan lab-leak theory