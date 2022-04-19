WORLD

More than 100 weapons recovered in E. Afghanistan

A total of 107 weapons have been recovered in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Paktika as Afghan security personnel continue to recover weapons from outside the security organs, the Taliban-led caretaker government said on Tuesday.

Security forces recovered a large number of weapons and ammunition in Paktika province on Sunday, the government said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The recovered weapons included 107 assault rifles and some ammunition and military equipment, according to the statement.

It is also reported that in clean-up operations and house-to-house searches, Afghan security forces recovered a large number of weapons from individuals in the eastern Nangarhar province a couple of weeks ago.

