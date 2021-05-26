Today, Toronto opened an additional 1,080 vaccination appointment bookings for tomorrow, Thursday, May 27, at the City-run immunization clinic in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The appointments are available to anyone age 12 or older and can be booked residents through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

The nine City-run vaccination clinics are 99 per cent booked for this week and 98 per cent booked for next week. When booking online, people are encouraged to input “Toronto” as their location at the scheduling stage to see the full list of clinics. To find the soonest appointment, click through the list of clinics with availability. Generally, clinics at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, The Hangar and Cloverdale Mall have the greatest appointment availability.

Information on where and how to register for appointments is available on the City’s COVID-19: How to Get Vaccinated webpage: https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/?accordion=vaccine-eligibility.

Those seeking a vaccine appointment are also encouraged to register and check availability with healthcare partners through https://vaccineto.ca/, local pharmacies or healthcare providers.

To easily connect to resources including vaccine appointment bookings, information on vaccines and upcoming telephone town halls, Toronto residents can text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 or 833-750-0888 for more information.