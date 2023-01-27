Winterlicious starts today and runs until Thursday, February 9, with delicious prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 220 local Toronto restaurants. Three-course prix fixe lunch menus are priced at $20, $27, $34, $41, $48 and $55, and dinners at $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

This year, nearly 70 per cent of Winterlicious participating restaurants are offering three-course vegetarian meals as part of their prix fixe menus; almost 20 per cent are offering three-course vegan meals as part of their prix fixe menus; and 16 per cent are first-time participants in the Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs.

A complete list of participating restaurants is available on the City of Toronto Winterlicious webpage: www.toronto.ca/winterlicious.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made directly with the participating dining establishments. Some participating restaurants do not offer a lunch prix fixe menu on Saturday or Sunday.

This year’s Winterlicious program aims to support the recovery and revival of Toronto’s restaurant industry while providing the enticing experiences and delectable food that restaurant-goers expect from the popular Winterlicious program.