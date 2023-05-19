The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) has unveiled a diverse programme of more than 2,000 events for its 32nd edition, which will be held from May 22-28 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism,Abu Dhabi, the fair is set to welcome more than 1,300 exhibitors from nearly 90 countries, with participation from authors, publishers, creatives and other industry professionals from around the globe.

Event attendees can expect an educational immersive and fun experience with a programme ranging from book signings with renowned authors and insightful panel discussions to creative workshops, live art demonstrations, and music performances.

The theme of the fair is ‘Sustainability’, to coincide with the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’, marking the country’s hosting of the annual COP28 conference on climate change in November this year. The fair’s programme will include events focused on the future of the planet, with panel discussions covering wider perspectives on sustainability, and exploring ways to make the publishing industry more sustainable.

With the Republic of Turkiye as this year’s Guest of Honour, a special programme will celebrate the country’s creative output and highlight the cultural exchange between Turkiye and the Arab world. Panel discussions and events will explore Turkish literature and poetry, literary translations of Turkish classics, and the nation’s rich culinary traditions in sessions including ‘Game Changing Women’, ‘Philosophy for Children’ and ‘Turkish Culinary Culture’, featuring appearances by renowned authors such as Besir Ayvazoglu and Mehmet Hakki Sucin. The dedicated Turkish pavilion will welcome publishers and partners from across the region, including the Republic of Turkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.

The Fair’s Focus Personality this year is the 14th-century Arab philosopher Ibn Khaldun, widely regarded as the father of the social sciences. The programme will feature sessions and workshops focused on Ibn Khaldun’s work and legacy.

The fair will also celebrate Arab literary awards and translation grants, with the Meet the Winners event introducing the laureates of the 2023 Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA), who will also be on hand throughout the fair for meet-and-greets and book signings. The winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) will also be honoured, along with the IPAF shortlisted authors, as ADIBF 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of Abu Dhabi hosting the Prize.

Fairgoers will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse range of international creatives including the author of The Rational Optimist and How Innovation Works Matt Ridley; Spanish philosopher and author Carissa Veliz, an Associate Professor at the Institute for Ethics in AI, University of Oxford; as well as Ali Tabrizi, director of the documentary ‘Seaspiracy’, one of Netflix’s Top Ten most popular films across the globe in 2021.

The festival will also feature a representation of youth across all programmes and activities, including cultural, professional and creative programmes.

20230519-175202