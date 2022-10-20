SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

More than 2400 teams set to participate in RFYS 2022-2023 season

NewsWire
0
0

with a host of initiatives designed to give Indian grassroots football a major boost, more than 2400 teams across schools and colleges set to participate in the upcoming Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS), 2022-2023 season, the organisers said in a release on Thursday.

This season with the resumption of a full calendar, there will be an increased focus on giving exposure to greater no. of quality games to the top teams, while also looking at multiple other initiatives to grow the ecosystem.

This season RFYS plans to reach across 20 centres that include multiple districts within 18 states to develop the football ecosystems, such as Assam, Odisha, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana, and more.

Since its inception in 2016, RFYS has aimed to provide a platform for young athletes to build a career in the sport of their choice, to get more students to start playing sports and to have a positive impact on the ecosystem through skill enhancement of PE teachers, infrastructure upgrades and community engagement programs. With the partnerships with professional football clubs, there is also an opportunity for players to be scouted by football clubs, thus paving the pathway for a professional football career.

In addition to the focus on providing high-quality football competitions to the teams and athletes, RFYS will look to run multiple initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem and provide greater opportunities to the youth.

20221020-202203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DGA writes to AIFF for submitting documents for audit

    AIFF hopeful FIFA can lift ban on India in the coming...

    Futsal has the potential to be a game-changer for India: AIFF

    Champions League: ‘Lucky’ Villarreal stun Juventus to reach quarters