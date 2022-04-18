SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

More than 2,500 differently-abled cricketers register to play for India: DCCI

NewsWire
0
0

The registration process for the differently-abled cricket players was set open by the BCCI-appointed Differently-Abled Cricket Committee through the Differently-abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) nearly a week ago, and till now, nearly 2,600 players have registered themselves.

In an attempt to collect the data of Differently-Abled Cricketers of India and to streamline the entire process, the registration process has been initiated.

“We are also collecting the data of support staff who have experience of working with Differently Abled Cricketers. DCCI is the only body that is supported by BCCI for the promotion and development of cricket for differently-abled players.

“All the data collected will be shared with the BCCI which will further be divided state-wise and sent to state associations. This data will allow us to plan our activities efficiently. State Cricket Associations such as Punjab, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tripura etc have already formed Differently-Abled Cricket Committees at the state level and other states are also in the process,” the DCCI said in a statement.

Ravi Kant Chauhan, secretary-General of DCCI and member of BCCI’s Committee for Differently-Abled, said, “Right now there are many organisations claiming themselves to represent the country without any consent of the BCCI.”

“This often leads to the exploitation of players. We want to stop all this and bring a system in place just like BCCI has for men and women players.”

20220418-180444

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hardik a confidence player, can string 4-5 match-winning scores: Shastri

    IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant batting at No 3 could be way...

    Scoring 270-odd v Australia in a losing cause also gives us...

    Root needs 22 runs to surpass Tendulkar’s tally for most Test...