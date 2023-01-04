BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

More than 40% complaints received by RBI were on digital payment modes: Report

Complaints received by the RBI relating to digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest in 2021-22, constituting 42.12 per cent of the total complaints received during the fiscal.

The volume of complaints received under the RBI ombudsman schemes consumer education and protection cells during 2021-22 increased by 9.39 per cent over the previous year and stood at 4,18,184 during the reported period.

Of these, 3,04,496 complaints were handled by the 22 offices of RBI ombudsman (ORBIOs), including the complaints received under the three erstwhile ombudsman schemes till November 11, 2021.

Since the establishment of centralised receipt and processing centre (CRPC) under the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS, 2021), out of the 1,49,419 complaints handled at the CRPC, 1,43,552 complaints had been disposed by March 31, 2022.

These are the some of the key highlights of RBI’s annual report of ombudsman schemes for 2021-22, which released on Wednesday.

The rate of disposal of complaints by RBIOs improved to 97.97 per cent in 2021-22 from 96.59 per cent in 2020-21.

Majority (63.63 per cent) of the maintainable complaints were resolved through mutual settlement, conciliation and mediation, the report said.

