A total of 49,111 rakes of foodgrains, with an approximate quantity of 1,375 lakh metric tonnes, have been loaded from March 24, 2020 to January 26, 2023.

This is 17 per cent higher than the number of rakes moved during the corresponding period of March 24, 2019 to January 26, 2022, according to data released by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

During the ongoing kharif marketing season 2022-23, 84.04 lakhs farmers benefitted with the MSP value of Rs 1,31,002.57 crore, the department said.

Around 634 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured till January 23, 2023 in the ongoing kharif marketing season of 2022-23, which has benefitted 83.7 lakh farmers, it added.

20230127-200001