BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

More than 49,000 rakes of foodgrains loaded in last 3 years

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 49,111 rakes of foodgrains, with an approximate quantity of 1,375 lakh metric tonnes, have been loaded from March 24, 2020 to January 26, 2023.

This is 17 per cent higher than the number of rakes moved during the corresponding period of March 24, 2019 to January 26, 2022, according to data released by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

During the ongoing kharif marketing season 2022-23, 84.04 lakhs farmers benefitted with the MSP value of Rs 1,31,002.57 crore, the department said.

Around 634 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured till January 23, 2023 in the ongoing kharif marketing season of 2022-23, which has benefitted 83.7 lakh farmers, it added.

20230127-200001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fuel prices could have reduced by Rs 1 but for OMCs’...

    Air India moves forward on five-year transformation roadmap

    Railways target 100% electrification by Dec 2023: Economic Survey

    As petrol nears Rs 100/litre, EVs running at one-tenth cost