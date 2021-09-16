The Region of Peel’s first workforce census shows that more than 50% of the employees surveyed were born outside of Canada and that most are women.

The Region of Peel’s first workforce census shows that more than 50% of the employees surveyed were born outside of Canada and that most are women.

Questions focused on demographic data and employee sentiments about about diversity, equity, and inclusion at the Region of Peel. Around 50 per cent of employees participated in the survey, a response rate that is consistent with other public service organizations.

“I believe passionately in building an inclusive and equitable work environment that reflects the needs of Peel’s diverse community,” Peel’s Chief Administrative Officer Janice Baker. “Unlocking the insights from the Region’s first workforce census will help us better support our employees and improve our community programs and services for all residents.”

Census respondents indicated:

52% of employees were born outside of Canada

70% of employees are women

41% of employees identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour)

73% of employees are caregivers

48% of employees recognize Christianity as their belief system

Analysis of the data identified three foundational areas of focus: Organizational Culture; Psychological Safety and Well-being; and Accountability.

Next steps include embarking on an Employment Systems Review that will look at organizational policies and practices related to recruitment, compensation, and promotion; development of an organizational Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Learning Plan; and partnering with local municipalities and community tables to combat racism and systemic discrimination in Peel.