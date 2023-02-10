York police announced that its Auto Cargo Theft Unit recovered 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million from Malta in southern Europe.

Working in partnership with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA), the Malta Port Authority and Customs and Equité Association, investigators identified the location of the stolen vehicles, which were inside shipping containers, ready to be sold illegally, police said in a news release.

Project Majestic began in early 2021, with members of the York police Auto Cargo Theft Unit working in collaboration with their counterparts in Toronto and Peel Region. Investigators identified a criminal syndicate responsible for stealing high-end vehicles, including Lexus, Toyota and Honda sport utility vehicles, from residential driveways across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The suspects entered the vehicles and reprogrammed ignition computers, allowing them to be driven away utilizing a new key. The vehicles were driven directly to the Port of Montreal or loaded into shipping containers in Toronto and transported to Montreal by rail. The containers were then loaded onto ships and vehicles delivered to buyers in Africa and the United Arab Emirates, police said.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, following a two-month investigation, police executed eight search warrants across the GTA and in Brossard, Quebec. Between March 2021 and December 2022, more than 70 stolen vehicles were seized, with a value of more than $4.5 million, in addition to the recently recovered vehicles in Malta, bringing the total number of recovered vehicles to more than 130, valued at $8 million.

Eighteen people have been charged with more than 170 offences, including Conspiracy, Trafficking of Property Obtained by Crime and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.