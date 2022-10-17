INDIA

More than 95% voting in Congress Presidential poll

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 9,497 delegates voted in the Congress Presidential election held on Monday, out of which 87 delegates, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, cast their voted at the Congress headquarters here.

No irregularities of any kind have come to the fore, so far.

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the Central Election Authority (CEA), told the media, “Out of the 9,915 delegates, 9,497 delegates have cast their votes. About 96 per cent voting has taken place. One hundred per cent voting has been recorded at the smaller places while more than 90 per cent voting was recorded at the big polling centres.”

Taking a jibe at other parties, Mistry said, “Those who talk of Congress’ democracy should learn from us… our election has set an example.”

Voting took place at 68 polling booths in 40 polling stations. The ballot boxes will be brought to Delhi and the counting of votes will take place on October 19, following which the Congress will get a new non-Gandhi President.

The last election was held in 2017, which Rahul Gandhi had won unanimously, whereas the last contested election was held in 2000, when Sonia Gandhi defeated Jitendra Prasada by a huge margin.

This is the sixth time that the Congress has held internal elections for the President’s post in its 137-year old history.

20221017-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Games javelin throw gold medallist Manu D.P aims for glory...

    Mother-daughter kill 2 of their kin for property in Patna

    Women elected to panchayat posts deprived of taking oath in MP

    EC sets target for completing verification of duplicate entries in electoral...