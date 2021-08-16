Toronto Public Health is reporting that, since May 1, 98.7 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 cases with known vaccination status were not fully vaccinated.

Today, Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are urging everyone who is not yet fully vaccinated – particularly youth heading back to school in-person this fall – to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Toronto Public Health is reporting 371 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto since August 13 – a daily average of 124 new cases. There are 17 people hospitalized.

Currently in Toronto, 74.3 per cent of people age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, having received both vital doses of COVID-19 vaccine. All people age 12 and older needing a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine should get vaccinated immediately and join the 81.7 per cent of eligible Torontonians who have initiated vaccination, TPH said in a media statement.

City-run immunization clinics continue to vaccinate people who walk in without an appointment from noon to 7 p.m. daily. Information on the many ways to get vaccinated immediately is on the City’s COVID-19: How to Get Vaccinated webpage: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/.