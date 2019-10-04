More than a month after AIIMS entrance test, 9 seats still vacant

Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS exam, the country’s most prestigious medical entrance exam, every seat in which sees cut throat competition from among the most meritorious applicants, this year has nine seats vacant despite the admission process having concluded August 31, 2019.

The written test for the entrance exam to the country’s 15 AIIMS Medical Colleges — (New Delhi, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Patna (Bihar), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Manglagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Deoghar (Jharkhand), Changsari (Assam), Awantipora (Kashmir), Vijaypur (Jammu) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) — was held on May 25 and 26.

The results for the 1,205 seats in these colleges were declared on June 12 and were followed by the counselling and mop-up rounds on August 26. Of the total 1,205 seats, 584 are reserved for the General category candidates of which 28 are meant for persons with disabilities; 311 are reserved for the Other Backward Class candidates of which 14 are meant for persons with disabilities; 172 are reserved for the Backward Caste candidates of which 8 are meant for persons with disabilities; and 83 are reserved for the Backward Tribe candidates of which 5 are meant for persons with disabilities.

That 9 of these 1,205 seats remained vacant even after the multi-level examination process got over on August 31 was revealed in a RTI query filed by Neemach-based activist Chandrashekhar Gaud on September 12.

According to the information received by Gaud, there were no vacant seats at then end of the counselling process on August 26. However, after the admission process concluded on August 31, nine seats — 1 each in Bathinda, Nagpur and Raipur and 2 each in Deoghar, Patna and Rae Bareli — were found vacant.

These vacancies resulted from successful candidates appearing for the counselling but opting out of the college admission process at the very end. “As the candidates appear for the counselling, the seats are reflected as filled right through, but become vacant after the final admissions,” said Gaud.

“AIIMS must appeal to the Supreme Court make some alternate arrangement to fill up these nine seats, which will go vacant for the entire five-year academic session if enrollments are not allowed to them. Lakhs of aspirants prepare for AIIMS exam. It will be a pity if deserving candidates are left out for a mark or two, even as 9 seats go vacant,” he added.

